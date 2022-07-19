Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ:SIRI) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.022

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will pay a dividend of $0.022 on the 31st of August. This means the annual payment will be 1.4% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Sirius XM Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Sirius XM Holdings was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 17.9%. If recent patterns in the dividend continues, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 94% which is a bit high but can definitely be sustainable.

NasdaqGS:SIRI Historic Dividend July 19th 2022

Sirius XM Holdings Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Sirius XM Holdings has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2016, the dividend has gone from $0.04 total annually to $0.0879. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that Sirius XM Holdings has been growing its earnings per share at 17% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Sirius XM Holdings' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Sirius XM Holdings (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

