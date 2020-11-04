Dividends
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.015 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SIRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.7% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.82, the dividend yield is 1.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SIRI was $5.82, representing a -21.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.40 and a 41.61% increase over the 52 week low of $4.11.

SIRI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). SIRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.23. Zacks Investment Research reports SIRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 18.33%, compared to an industry average of 15.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to SIRI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have SIRI as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT)
  • Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QQXT with an increase of 12.71% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SIRI at 1.85%.

