Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.015 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SIRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SIRI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.01, the dividend yield is .97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SIRI was $6.01, representing a -26.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.14 and a 21.41% increase over the 52 week low of $4.95.

Zacks Investment Research reports SIRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.6%, compared to an industry average of 1.4%.

