Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 09, 2021

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.015 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SIRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.45% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SIRI was $6.11, representing a -25% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.14 and a 48.54% increase over the 52 week low of $4.11.

SIRI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). SIRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.02. Zacks Investment Research reports SIRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6%, compared to an industry average of 12.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SIRI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SIRI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SIRI as a top-10 holding:

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GHYB with an increase of 3.25% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SIRI at 0.44%.

