Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.013 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SIRI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SIRI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.92, the dividend yield is .9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SIRI was $5.92, representing a -20% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.40 and a 44.04% increase over the 52 week low of $4.11.

SIRI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Grupo Televisa S.A. (TV) and Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT). SIRI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.22. Zacks Investment Research reports SIRI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 18.33%, compared to an industry average of -2.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SIRI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SIRI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SIRI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (PBS)

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PBS with an increase of 45.13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SIRI at 4.47%.

