Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Reveals Drop In Q3 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) revealed earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $246 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $343 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 36.7% to $2.01 billion from $1.47 billion last year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $7.85 Bln

