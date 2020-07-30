Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Reports Fall In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit totaled $243 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $263 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.6% to $1.87 billion from $1.98 billion last year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $243 Mln. vs. $263 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.05 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.06 -Revenue (Q2): $1.87 Bln vs. $1.98 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $7.7 Bln

