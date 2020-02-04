Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $243 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $251 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 37.3% to $2.06 billion from $1.50 billion last year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $243 Mln. vs. $251 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.05 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.05 -Revenue (Q4): $2.06 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.

