Markets
SIRI

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit Falls

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $243 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $251 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 37.3% to $2.06 billion from $1.50 billion last year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $243 Mln. vs. $251 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.05 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.05 -Revenue (Q4): $2.06 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SIRI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular