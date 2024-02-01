Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Q4 Profit beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $352 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $365 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $2.29 billion from $2.28 billion last year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $352 Mln. vs. $365 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.09 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.08 -Revenue (Q4): $2.29 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year.

