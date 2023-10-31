Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Q3 Profit Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $363 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $247 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $2.27 billion from $2.28 billion last year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $363 Mln. vs. $247 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.09 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q3): $2.27 Bln vs. $2.28 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $9.0 Bln

