Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Q3 Income Retreats, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $247 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $343 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $2.28 billion from $2.20 billion last year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $247 Mln. vs. $343 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.06 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.08 -Revenue (Q3): $2.28 Bln vs. $2.20 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $9.0 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.