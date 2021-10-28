Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Q3 Earnings Climb, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $343 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $272 million, or $0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $2.20 billion from $2.03 billion last year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $343 Mln. vs. $272 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.08 vs. $0.06 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q3): $2.20 Bln vs. $2.03 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $8.65 Bln

