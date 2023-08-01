Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Q2 Income Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $310 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $292 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue held steady at $2.25 billion

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $310 Mln. vs. $292 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.08 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q2): $2.25 Bln vs. $2.25 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $9.0 Bln

