Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Q1 income increases in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $309 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $219 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $2.19 billion from $2.06 billion last year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $309 Mln. vs. $219 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.08 vs. $0.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.08 -Revenue (Q1): $2.19 Bln vs. $2.06 Bln last year.

