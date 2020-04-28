Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Q1 Earnings Advance

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $293 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $162 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $1.95 billion from $1.74 billion last year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $293 Mln. vs. $162 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.07 vs. $0.03 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.05 -Revenue (Q1): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.74 Bln last year.

