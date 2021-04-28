Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Profit Retreats In Q1

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) announced earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $224 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $268 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $2.06 billion from $1.95 billion last year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $224 Mln. vs. $268 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.05 vs. $0.07 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.06 -Revenue (Q1): $2.06 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $8.35 Bln

