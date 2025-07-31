Markets
Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Reveals Fall In Q2 Bottom Line

July 31, 2025 — 07:55 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $205 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $304 million, or $0.74 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.8% to $2.138 billion from $2.178 billion last year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $205 Mln. vs. $304 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.57 vs. $0.74 last year. -Revenue: $2.138 Bln vs. $2.178 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $8.5 Bln

RTTNews
