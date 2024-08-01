News & Insights

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Q2 Income In Line With Estimates

August 01, 2024 — 07:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) reported earnings for second quarter in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $316 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $310 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $2.178 billion from $2.250 billion last year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $316 Mln. vs. $310 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.08 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.178 Bln vs. $2.250 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $8.75 Bln

