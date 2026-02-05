Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Profit Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $99 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $287 million, or $0.83 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to $2.193 billion from $2.188 billion last year.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $99 Mln. vs. $287 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.83 last year. -Revenue: $2.193 Bln vs. $2.188 Bln last year.

