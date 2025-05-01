SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $SIRI Reports Quarterly Earnings

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS ($SIRI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, missing estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $2,068,000,000, missing estimates of $2,119,648,923 by $-51,648,923.

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS insiders have traded $SIRI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SIRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE has made 10 purchases buying 7,951,170 shares for an estimated $179,253,093 and 0 sales.

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SIRI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/19/2024

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SIRI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SIRI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick Sholl from Barrington set a target price of $28.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $16.0 on 12/19/2024

