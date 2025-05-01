SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $SIRI Reports Quarterly Earnings

SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS ($SIRI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $0.59 per share, missing estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $2,068,000,000, missing estimates of $2,119,648,923 by $-51,648,923.
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS insiders have traded $SIRI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SIRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HATHAWAY INC BERKSHIRE has made 10 purchases buying 7,951,170 shares for an estimated $179,253,093 and 0 sales.
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOTHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 197,943 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,513,100
- ETHIC INC. removed 154,302 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,518,085
- ADVISORY SERVICES NETWORK, LLC removed 100,786 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,297,920
- CIBC WORLD MARKETS CORP added 85,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,938,000
- IFP ADVISORS, INC removed 62,644 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,428,283
- BREVAN HOWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 49,016 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,117,564
- ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. added 1,321 shares (+255.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,118
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SIRI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 12/19/2024
SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SIRI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SIRI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Patrick Sholl from Barrington set a target price of $28.0 on 01/31/2025
- Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $16.0 on 12/19/2024
