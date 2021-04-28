Sirius XM Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SIRI

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.02, changing hands as low as $6.00 per share. Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIRI's low point in its 52 week range is $4.95 per share, with $8.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.00.

