Sirius XM Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SIRI

In trading on Monday, shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.24, changing hands as high as $6.27 per share. Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIRI's low point in its 52 week range is $5.69 per share, with $6.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.26.

