Sirius XM Holdings (BER:RDO) Price Target Increased by 6.79% to 4.64

The average one-year price target for Sirius XM Holdings (BER:RDO) has been revised to 4.64 / share. This is an increase of 6.79% from the prior estimate of 4.34 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.26 to a high of 6.77 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.92% from the latest reported closing price of 3.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 938 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sirius XM Holdings. This is a decrease of 90 owner(s) or 8.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDO is 0.07%, a decrease of 13.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.87% to 446,615K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 51,812K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,154K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDO by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 24,337K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing an increase of 99.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDO by 11,764.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,394K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,151K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDO by 6.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,763K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,814K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDO by 2.81% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,977K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,158K shares, representing a decrease of 1.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RDO by 7.77% over the last quarter.

