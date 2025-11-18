Sirius XM CFO Tom Barry To Step Down, Zac Coughlin To Succeed; Reaffirms FY25 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI), an audio entertainment company, Tuesday announced that Tom Barry will be resigning as the company's Chief Financial Officer, effective December 31.

He will be succeeded by Zac Coughlin, effective January 1, 2026.

Zac currently serves as Chief Financial Officer at PVH Corp, where he is responsible for the global finance function.

Also, the company confirmed its full year 2025 guidance of total revenue of approximately $8.525 billion and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.625 billion.

In the pre-market activity, shares are trading 1.42 percent or 0.30 cents higher at $21.40 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.