Sirius XM Announces Minority Investment In SoundCloud - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SiriusXM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has invested $75 million in SoundCloud, an open audio platform powered by a connected community of creators. The SoundCloud Board will expand to include two individuals designated by SiriusXM.

The investment follows the ad sales relationship between SoundCloud and Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM. The companies stated that the agreement enables advertisers and brands to purchase SoundCloud's U.S. ad inventory directly through Pandora.

Jim Meyer, Chief Executive Officer of SiriusXM, said: "We believe this is another opportunity to continue creating value for SiriusXM stockholders by investing in expanding digital audio platforms."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.