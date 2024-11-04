Sirius Real Estate’s Credit Rating Reaffirmed by Fitch

Sirius Real Estate (GB:SRE) has released an update.

Sirius Real Estate has had its BBB investment grade credit rating reaffirmed by Fitch Ratings, citing the company’s strong asset yields, occupancy rates, and rental growth. The use of its digital platform to attract tenants and an improving financial profile were also highlighted. This endorsement underscores Sirius’ robust operating platform and growth potential in the business and industrial park sector across Germany and the U.K.

