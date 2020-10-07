Markets

Sirius Real Estate Trading In Line With Its FY View - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sirius Real Estate Limited (SRE.L) issued a trading update for the six months to 30 September 2020. Total annualised rent roll was 89.2 million euros compared to 78.5 million euros, a year ago. Like-for-like occupancy was 83.9%, for the period. Total enquiries were up 17.4% from last year. The Group said its trading is in line with management expectations for the full year.

As at 30 September 2020, the company held total cash balances of approximately 128.0 million euros, of which approximately 113.0 million euros is unrestricted.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular