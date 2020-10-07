Sirius Real Estate Trading In Line With Its FY View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sirius Real Estate Limited (SRE.L) issued a trading update for the six months to 30 September 2020. Total annualised rent roll was 89.2 million euros compared to 78.5 million euros, a year ago. Like-for-like occupancy was 83.9%, for the period. Total enquiries were up 17.4% from last year. The Group said its trading is in line with management expectations for the full year.

As at 30 September 2020, the company held total cash balances of approximately 128.0 million euros, of which approximately 113.0 million euros is unrestricted.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.