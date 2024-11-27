News & Insights

Sirius Real Estate Sees Shift in Voting Rights

November 27, 2024 — 06:02 am EST

Sirius Real Estate (GB:SRE) has released an update.

Sirius Real Estate has reported that the voting rights held by abrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited and abrdn Investment Management Limited have fallen below the 5% notifiable threshold due to recent trades. This change signifies a shift in the ownership structure, highlighting the active management and fluctuations in institutional holdings. Investors may find this development indicative of potential strategic moves within the real estate sector.

