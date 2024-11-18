Sirius Real Estate Increases Dividend and Offers Reinvestment Plan

Sirius Real Estate (GB:SRE) has released an update.

Sirius Real Estate Limited has announced a 2% increase in its cash dividend for the six months ending 30 September 2024, set at €0.0306 per share. The dividend will be payable on 23 January 2025, with a Dividend Reinvestment Plan available for shareholders interested in reinvesting in the company. This move reflects Sirius’s commitment to delivering value to its investors, appealing to those keeping a close watch on dividend-yielding stocks.

