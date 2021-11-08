Sirius Real Estate H1 Pretax Profit Rises, Revenue Up 11.5%; To Acquire Helix Investments

(RTTNews) - Sirius Real Estate Limited (SRE.L) said its business has grown both organically and acquisitively during the first half of the fiscal year which has resulted in FFO increasing by 13.4% and enabling the Group to increase dividend per share by over 12%. Looking forward, the Group said it continues to trade in line with expectations for the full year.

Separately, Sirius Real Estate announced it has agreed to acquire Helix Investments Limited, the holding company of the Bizspace business, from Värde Partners for a cash consideration of approximately 245 million pounds based on an enterprise value of 380 million pounds. The Group expects the deal will be financially attractive with approximately 11% accretion on an FFO and dividend basis, and approximately 4% accretion to adjusted NAV per share, on day one. For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pretax profit increased 25.7% to 78.2 million euros. Earnings per share, in cents, was 6.33 compared to 5.37. Funds from operations or FFO was up 13.4% to 33.0 million euros. FFO per share, in cents, was 3.14 compared to 2.80. Adjusted earnings per share, in cents, was 2.88 compared to 2.69.

First half revenue increased to 88.35 million euros from 79.29 million euros, last year. This resulted in a 2.5% increase in like-for-like annualised rent roll. Net operating income was 49.51 million euros compared to 43.91 million euros.

The company has declared a dividend of 2.04 cents per share.

