Sirius Real Estate CEO Increases Shareholding

Sirius Real Estate (GB:SRE) has released an update.
Sirius Real Estate has announced significant share transactions by its CEO, Andrew Coombs, and a closely associated person, Sharon Clarke-Wills. Coombs purchased a substantial amount of shares, enhancing his stake to 11,659,625 shares, representing 0.7712% of the company’s capital. Clarke-Wills also increased her holdings through a Self-Invested Personal Pension, highlighting confidence in the company’s prospects.
