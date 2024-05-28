Sirius Real Estate Announces Board Evolution

Sirius Real Estate (GB:SRE) has released an update.

Sirius Real Estate has announced board changes, with James Peggie stepping down and Deborah Davis joining as an independent non-executive director after the 2024 AGM. Davis brings a wealth of experience from her roles at major technology firms and involvement with listed companies, enhancing the company’s focus on technology and societal impact. The leadership transition marks a continued evolution for Sirius, which has grown from a £60 million AIM-listed entity to a £1.3 billion FTSE 250 company under Peggie’s stewardship.

For further insights into GB:SRE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.