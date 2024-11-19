News & Insights

Sirios Resources Launches Cheechoo Gold Drilling

November 19, 2024 — 09:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Sirios Resources (TSE:SOI) has released an update.

Sirios Resources has begun its Phase 1 drill program at the Cheechoo gold project in Québec, focusing on high-grade zones for potential open-pit and underground development. This drilling marks a pivotal step in the company’s new strategy, aiming to support an updated Mineral Resource Estimate and test key targets identified earlier this year.

