Sirios Resources Approves Resolutions and Grants Options

Sirios Resources (TSE:SOI) has released an update.

Sirios Resources Inc. announced the approval of all resolutions at its recent shareholders meeting, including the re-election of key board members and the renewal of its stock option plan. The company also granted 3,100,000 stock options to employees and directors, aiming to bolster its mineral exploration efforts in Quebec.

