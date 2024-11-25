News & Insights

Sirios Celebrates Dhilmar’s Eleonore Mine Acquisition

November 25, 2024 — 01:15 pm EST

Sirios Resources (TSE:SOI) has released an update.

Sirios Resources welcomes Dhilmar’s acquisition of the Eleonore Gold Mine, a move that promises to enhance the mining potential in the Opinaca region near Sirios’ Cheechoo gold deposit. This development fosters collaboration and growth opportunities in gold exploration and production, benefiting the local mining industry.

TipRanks
