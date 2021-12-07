SIRI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $6.24, changing hands as low as $6.16 per share. Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SIRI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SIRI's low point in its 52 week range is $5.75 per share, with $8.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.17.

