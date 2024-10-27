Siren Gold Seeks Trading Halt Amid Key Shareholder Vote

Siren Gold Ltd (AU:SNG) has released an update.

Siren Gold Ltd has requested a trading halt on its securities as shareholders prepare to vote on the proposed sale of its shares in Reefton Resources to Rua Gold Inc. The halt will remain until the results of the meeting are announced or normal trading resumes on October 30, 2024. Investors are closely watching this development for potential impacts on Siren Gold’s market position.

For further insights into AU:SNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.