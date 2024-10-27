News & Insights

Siren Gold Seeks Trading Halt Amid Key Shareholder Vote

October 27, 2024 — 09:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Siren Gold Ltd (AU:SNG) has released an update.

Siren Gold Ltd has requested a trading halt on its securities as shareholders prepare to vote on the proposed sale of its shares in Reefton Resources to Rua Gold Inc. The halt will remain until the results of the meeting are announced or normal trading resumes on October 30, 2024. Investors are closely watching this development for potential impacts on Siren Gold’s market position.

