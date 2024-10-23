Siren Gold Secures Prime Exploration Permit

Siren Gold Ltd (AU:SNG) has released an update.

Siren Gold Limited has secured an exploration permit for a promising area south of the Blackwater mine, renowned for its rich gold production. The permit area shows potential for new gold discoveries, as initial drilling suggests the continuation of the Birthday Reef trend. This development amplifies the strategic importance of Siren’s holdings in the Reefton Goldfield, attracting interest from industry players.

