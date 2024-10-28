News & Insights

Siren Gold Rejects Federation Mining’s Merger Proposal

October 28, 2024 — 12:47 am EDT

Siren Gold Ltd (AU:SNG) has released an update.

Siren Gold Ltd has declined a revised merger proposal from Federation Mining, citing insufficient value for its projects and significant transaction risks. The proposal involved an all-scrip acquisition of Federation by Siren and included conditions like terminating a deal with Rua Gold Corp Inc. Siren’s board found the non-binding and highly conditional proposal unacceptable, prioritizing shareholder interests and existing agreements.

