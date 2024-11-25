Siren Gold Ltd Gains New Substantial Holder

Siren Gold Ltd (AU:SNG) has released an update.
Siren Gold Ltd has announced that Rua Gold Inc. has become a substantial holder with a 7.51% voting power after acquiring 16.3 million ordinary shares. This significant acquisition highlights Rua Gold Inc.’s strategic interest and investment in Siren Gold, potentially influencing the company’s future direction.
