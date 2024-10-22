Siren Gold Ltd Expands Resources and Refocuses Strategy

Siren Gold Ltd (AU:SNG) has released an update.

Siren Gold Ltd has reported a significant increase in its Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at the Auld Creek project, boosting its gold and antimony reserves. The company is also progressing with a definitive agreement to sell its Reefton Project to RUA Gold Inc. for A$20 million, while retaining a significant stake in the project through RUA shares. Following this transaction, Siren plans to focus on its Sams Creek Project, enhancing its strategic position in the gold and antimony exploration sector.

