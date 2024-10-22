News & Insights

Stocks

Siren Gold Ltd Expands Resources and Refocuses Strategy

October 22, 2024 — 11:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Siren Gold Ltd (AU:SNG) has released an update.

Siren Gold Ltd has reported a significant increase in its Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at the Auld Creek project, boosting its gold and antimony reserves. The company is also progressing with a definitive agreement to sell its Reefton Project to RUA Gold Inc. for A$20 million, while retaining a significant stake in the project through RUA shares. Following this transaction, Siren plans to focus on its Sams Creek Project, enhancing its strategic position in the gold and antimony exploration sector.

For further insights into AU:SNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.