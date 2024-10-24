News & Insights

Siren Gold Expands Antimony Exploration in New Zealand

October 24, 2024 — 08:41 pm EDT

Siren Gold Ltd (AU:SNG) has released an update.

Siren Gold Limited has applied for an exploration permit for the historic Endeavour Antimony mine in New Zealand, which was the country’s largest antimony producer. The company sees potential in the mine’s mineralization, including antimony and unrecovered gold, as antimony’s strategic value rises amid global supply constraints. This move could strengthen Siren’s portfolio and position in the antimony and gold markets.

