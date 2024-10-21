Sipai Health Technology Boosts Share Award Scheme

Sipai Health Technology Co., Ltd. (HK:0314) has released an update.

Sipai Health Technology Co., Ltd. has announced amendments to its 2023 Share Award Scheme, increasing the scheme limit from 5% to 8% of the company’s issued share capital as of the adoption date. This move aims to recognize and retain key contributors while attracting new talent for the company’s growth. The amendment does not require shareholder approval and is made in compliance with existing listing rules.

