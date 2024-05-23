Sipai Health Tech Proposes Governance Update

Sipai Health Technology Co., Ltd. (HK:0314) has released an update.

Sipai Health Technology Co., Ltd. announces proposed amendments to its Memorandum and Articles of Association in line with new regulatory requirements and Listing Rules effective June 11, 2024. These updates, aimed at modernizing the company’s governance in relation to treasury shares, require approval at the upcoming annual general meeting. Shareholders will soon receive a circular detailing the changes and AGM notice.

