Sipa Resources Prepares for Key Drilling Initiatives

October 22, 2024 — 05:32 pm EDT

Sipa Resources Limited (AU:SRI) has released an update.

Sipa Resources Limited is gearing up for significant exploration efforts with upcoming drilling programs at its key projects in Western Australia. The company plans to start Reverse Circulation drilling at the Paterson North Project targeting gold-copper mineralisation and will begin aircore drilling for nickel-cobalt at the Skeleton Rocks Project. This strategic initiative is part of Sipa’s ongoing effort to optimize its portfolio and strengthen its exploration activities.

