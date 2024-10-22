Sipa Resources Prepares for Key Drilling Initiatives

Sipa Resources Limited (AU:SRI) has released an update.

Sipa Resources Limited is gearing up for significant exploration efforts with upcoming drilling programs at its key projects in Western Australia. The company plans to start Reverse Circulation drilling at the Paterson North Project targeting gold-copper mineralisation and will begin aircore drilling for nickel-cobalt at the Skeleton Rocks Project. This strategic initiative is part of Sipa’s ongoing effort to optimize its portfolio and strengthen its exploration activities.

For further insights into AU:SRI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.