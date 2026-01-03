A Sionna Therapeutics (SION) Insider Sold 33,000 Shares for $1.5 Million

Key Points

33,356 shares sold for a transaction value of $1,486,009.80 on Dec. 24, 2025.

Reducing total indirect ownership to 3,561,655 shares.

All shares were disposed via indirect ownership through OrbiMed Private Investments VIII, LP; no direct holdings before or after the sale.

Sell size matched the median for recent disposals, and came as available capacity declined to near zero following a series of large transactions in 2025.

Advisors LLC Orbimed, serving as Director at Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION), disposed of 33,356 shares in an open-market sale valued at $1,486,009.80 on Dec. 24, 2025, via indirect holdings attributed to OrbiMed Private Investments VIII, LP; see SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 33,356 Transaction value $1.5 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 3,561,655

Key questions

What portion of Advisors LLC Orbimed's Sionna Therapeutics position was impacted by this sale?

This transaction represented 0.93% of Advisors LLC Orbimed's indirect holdings, with all shares sold from the OrbiMed Private Investments VIII, LP entity and no direct holdings affected.

How does the trade size compare to Advisors LLC Orbimed's recent disposition pattern?

The 33,356-share sale is in line with the median size of recent open-market sales (also 33,356 shares), suggesting continued use of structured, incremental block sales as holdings approach exhaustion.

Was there any direct ownership involved in this transaction?

No; all shares were held and disposed indirectly via OrbiMed Private Investments VIII, LP, with direct ownership remaining at zero both before and after the transaction.

Does this transaction reflect discretionary selling or is it mainly a function of available capacity?

The size and timing of the sale were dictated by remaining share capacity, as Advisors LLC Orbimed's indirect holdings have declined sharply in 2025, leaving little room for further large-scale disposals.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 12/24/25) $44.55 Market capitalization $1.75 billion Net income (TTM) ($70.7 million) 1-year price change 56.80%

* 1-year price change calculated using Dec. 24, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Develops biopharmaceutical therapies targeting cystic fibrosis by aiming to normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein.

Targets patients with cystic fibrosis and healthcare providers specializing in rare genetic diseases as the primary customer base.

Sionna Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on advancing innovative treatments for cystic fibrosis. Leveraging a specialized approach to CFTR modulation, Sionna aims to address unmet medical needs within the cystic fibrosis patient population. The company's strategic emphasis on proprietary science and targeted therapies positions it to compete in the rare disease biopharmaceutical sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Sionna Therapeutics does not list Orbimed Advisors, or its managing partner, Carl Gordon, as members of its Board of Directors on its company website. Nevertheless, Carl Gordon reported a sale of 33,356 shares by Orbimed Advisors and listed the firm as a director of the company.

The disposal of 33,356 shares while retaining over 3.5 million shares doesn't look like an insider fleeing a sinking ship. Instead it looks like an insider supplementing their income with regular stock sales.

Sionna Therapeutics raised about $191 million in its initial public offering last February. Since then it's made progress with experimental treatments for cystic fibrosis. In June, the company announced positive phase 1 results for its lead candidates, SION-719 and SION-451, in healthy volunteers.

Positive results from a phase 1 study with healthy volunteers is a step in the right direction for Sionna Therapeutics but it's still a long way from proving its NBD1 stabalizers can provide a meaningful benefit for cystic fibrosis patients. Last October, the company announced it began a phase 2 trial with SION-719 and cystic fibrosis patients. Top line results are expected around the middle of the year.

