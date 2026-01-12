Sionna Therapeutics Chief Legal Officer Caps Off Strong 2025 with Sale of Over 10,000 Shares

Key Points

Sionna Therapeutics' Chief Legal Officer sold 10,250 shares for over $400k on Dec. 5, 2025.

The company's stock has performed strongly in its first year on the market.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On Dec. 5, 2025, Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Fitzpatrick exercised 10,250 options and immediately sold the resulting shares in an open-market transaction valued at $415,330, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 10,250 Transaction value $415,330.00 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $0.00

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($40.52); post-transaction value is $0.00 as Fitzpatrick held no shares after the transaction.

Key questions

How does this sale affect Fitzpatrick's ongoing equity exposure to Sionna Therapeutics?

Following the sale, Fitzpatrick holds zero directly owned shares but retains 61,185 options outstanding, which provide potential future exposure contingent on vesting and exercise conditions.

Following the sale, Fitzpatrick holds zero directly owned shares but retains 61,185 options outstanding, which provide potential future exposure contingent on vesting and exercise conditions. How was the timing of the sale reflected in relation to recent market performance?

Shares were sold at a weighted average price of around $40.52 per share, modestly above the Dec. 5, 2025 market close of $40.29 and the current price of $36.34 as of Jan. 12, 2026 market close.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.62 billion Net income (TTM) -$70.68 million 1-year price change 45.36%

* 1-year performance calculated using Jan. 12, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Sionna Therapeutics researches and develops pharmaceutical medicine targeting cystic fibrosis.

The company doesn't have revenue, but centers its revenue potential primarily around future product commercialization or licensing.

What this transaction means for investors

It should be noted that on Jan. 2, 2026, Fitzpatrick exercised another option, where she acquired new shares, bringing her direct holdings of common stock to 103,140. As of Jan. 12, the value of that specific holding is approximately 3.75 million. Insiders of the pharmaceutical company have been active over the last few weeks, as at least five different insiders have conducted transactions, both directly and indirectly.

The company is currently in a state of zero revenue, but is very optimistic about its development of clinical strategies to combat cystic fibrosis, and claims to have strong financial support for this development through 2028.

Investors seem to be optimistic about the company's future as well. Since its IPO on Feb. 7, 2025, the stock has surged 45.36%. With a planned runway through 2028 and strong bullish momentum, the company currently looks to have a bright future ahead.

Glossary

Option exercise: When an employee or insider converts stock options into actual company shares.

Open-market transaction: Buying or selling securities on a public exchange, available to all investors.

Form 4: An SEC filing that insiders use to report recent purchases or sales of company securities.

Direct equity holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Indirect entities: Organizations like trusts or LLCs that may hold shares on behalf of an individual.

Vesting: The process by which an employee earns the right to exercise stock options over time.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, adjusted for the number of shares bought or sold at each price.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Outstanding options: Stock options granted but not yet exercised or expired, representing potential future ownership.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset.

Transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR): A protein that regulates salt and water movement in cells, relevant in cystic fibrosis.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 12, 2026.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.