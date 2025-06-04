Sionna Therapeutics Announces Positive Phase 1 Results For SION-719, SION-451 In Cystic Fibrosis

(RTTNews) - Sionna Therapeutics (SION) on Wednesday announced positive Phase 1 trial results for its NBD1 stabilizers—SION-719 and SION-451—in healthy volunteers.

The data support further development of both candidates for the treatment of cystic fibrosis or CF.

The compounds are part of Sionna's strategy to restore wild-type CFTR function through novel, domain-specific modulators.

Both drugs were generally well tolerated and achieved pharmacokinetic targets predicted to deliver clinical benefit in CF patients, either as add-ons to standard of care or SOC or in Sionna's proprietary dual combinations.

Key findings include:

-- No serious adverse events or dose-limiting toxicities were observed.

-- Both drugs reached target exposure levels across multiple dose levels.

-- Tablet formulations were found to be bioequivalent and suitable for dosing in both fed and fasted states.

-- Mild to moderate adverse events were noted, with only one liver-related event in a SION-451 subject who also had influenza.

Sionna plans to:

-- Advance SION-719 into a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial in CF patients as an add-on to existing SOC therapies.

-- Launch a Phase 1 trial evaluating SION-451 in combination with SION-2222 or TMD1 corrector and SION-109 or ICL4 corrector to support future combination development.

The next phase of trials is expected to begin in H2 2025, with topline data projected in mid-2026.

The results reinforce Sionna's mission to deliver new therapeutic options for CF patients who remain underserved by current modulators and highlight the potential of NBD1 stabilizers as a new class of CFTR-targeted therapies.

Currently, SION is currently trading at $15.37, up by 6.15 percent on the Nasdaq.

