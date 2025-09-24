Sionna Stock Hits New High - From $13 To $27 In Less Than 5 Months; Did You Miss The Boat?

(RTTNews) - Sionna Therapeutics Inc. (SION), which made its Nasdaq debut earlier this year, hit an all-time high of $27.39 yesterday, amid growing investor optimism over significant progress in its pipeline of first-in-class NBD1 stabilizers for the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

The NBD1 stabilizers being developed by the company are SION-719 and SION-451. In 2024, Sionna licensed three clinical-stage assets, Galicaftor (SION-2222), Navocaftor (SION-3067), and SION-2851, from AbbVie (ABBV).

In June 2025, the company announced positive results from its phase I trials of SION-719 and SION-451 in healthy volunteers. Both the NBD1 stabilizers were generally well tolerated and exceeded target exposure levels that, according to Sionna's cystic fibrosis human bronchial epithelial (CFHBE) model, could provide clinically meaningful benefits. The two drug candidates are being developed as add-on therapies to standard of care (SOC) or in proprietary dual combinations with complementary modulators.

The company has decided to advance SION-719 and SION-451 to the next phases of development.

-- Accordingly, Sionna is on track to progress SION-719 into a Phase 2a proof-of-concept (POC) trial in the second half of 2025, evaluating the compound as an add-on to SOC in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients, with topline data anticipated in mid-2026.

-- SION-451 is expected to progress into a phase I healthy volunteer trial in combination with SION-2222 and with SION-109 in the second half of 2025, with topline data anticipated in mid-2026.

The company ended June 30, 2025, with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totalling $337.3 million.

