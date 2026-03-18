Sionna Stock Is Up 144% This Past Year. Is the Biotech a Buy as One Fund Makes a $7 Million Bet?

Key Points

Superstring Capital Management acquired 180,593 shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value rose by $7.43 million, reflecting the purchase of a new position.

The Sionna position now accounts for 3.98% of fund AUM, placing it outside Superstring's top five holdings.

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Superstring Capital Management initiated a new position in Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION), acquiring 180,593 shares in the fourth quarter.

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Superstring Capital Management reported a new stake in Sionna Therapeutics totaling 180,593 shares. The quarter-end value of the position stood at $7.43 million.

What else to know

This new position represents 3.98% of Superstring’s 13F reportable AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:CDTX: $18.80 million (10.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:TERN: $17.93 million (9.6% of AUM) NASDAQ:URGN: $16.82 million (9.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:COGT: $13.01 million (7.0% of AUM) NASDAQ:DVAX: $8.08 million (4.3% of AUM)

As of February 13, 2026, Sionna Therapeutics shares were priced at $34.99, up about 144% over the past year and far surpassing the S&P 500’s roughly 19% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of Wednesday) $34.99 Market capitalization $1.6 billion Net income (TTM) ($75.3 million)

Company snapshot

Sionna Therapeutics develops biopharmaceutical therapies targeting cystic fibrosis, with a focus on medicines that restore cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) function.

Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the firm develops medicines for cystic fibrosis patients by normalizing the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator.

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in innovative therapies for cystic fibrosis. The company's strategy centers on advancing a pipeline of CFTR modulators designed to address the underlying cause of the disease. With a focused approach to rare disease drug development, Sionna leverages scientific expertise to pursue differentiated treatments in a competitive biopharmaceutical landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

As you might expect from a biotech up as much as Sionna this past year, the company is heading into a stretch where multiple clinical updates could reshape its valuation, with Phase 1 and Phase 2 data expected in the middle of this year. That kind of timeline creates a window where expectations can shift quickly, especially in a space where differentiated mechanisms, like targeting CFTR function more directly, can command significant investor attention.



Sionna’s had a blockbuster year since its public market debut last February, as evidenced by its staggering stock surge and positive Phase 1 trials, and financially, the company is in a relatively strong position for its stage. It ended the year with roughly $310 million in cash, providing runway into 2028 even as development spending continues to climb. That gives management flexibility to push forward without immediate dilution pressure, which is not always the case in biotech.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.